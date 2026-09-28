New York Prosecutors Revive Probe Into Alleged Drugging, Sexual Assault Of Cornell University Student |

New York prosecutors have revived an investigation into allegations involving seven Cornell University fraternity members who are accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a former student at the Chi Phi fraternity house in 2024.

The woman, referred to as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, was 20 and a Cornell student when the alleged incident occurred. She has since filed a lawsuit against the university and the fraternity members, alleging that they failed to take adequate steps to protect her and prevent the alleged assault.

Winston Lee, Scott Kretzschmar, Scott Norris, Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Gillio Lopes and Diego Sarabia have been named as defendants in the lawsuit.

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Survivor alleges she was drugged before the assault

The lawsuit states that Doe had gone to the Chi Phi fraternity house to visit a friend and was intoxicated when two fraternity members allegedly pressured her to snort a substance they identified as ketamine. She alleges that she was subsequently sexually assaulted.

The complaint claims that several individuals engaged in sexual activity with Doe without her consent.

It further alleges that while she was unconscious, one of the men posted a message in the Chi Phi Actives Snapchat group implying that a woman was available for sex. Other members allegedly responded to the message, after which the lawsuit claims additional men arrived at the fraternity house.

The complaint alleges that the sexual assault continued for several hours. A screenshot of the Snapchat exchange was reportedly submitted as part of the court filing.

Doe reported alleged assault to university police

According to the complaint, Doe approached Cornell's university police and reported the alleged assault approximately three weeks after it occurred.

Her lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, said the university subsequently carried out an internal investigation. The lawsuit claims that two of the seven accused fraternity members were expelled, while the remaining individuals faced lesser disciplinary action, including suspensions, workshops and essays.

The lawsuit accuses Cornell of fostering an environment where sexual assault and rape could be tolerated and alleges that the university failed to take adequate disciplinary action against the students involved.

Giuffra further claimed that none of the accused fraternity members were arrested.

The woman later left Cornell. Her attorney said the alleged incident had a profound impact on both her education and her life.

District attorney says evidence was initially insufficient

The Tompkins County District Attorney's Office said it reviewed the police investigation and concluded that the available evidence was insufficient to pursue criminal charges.

The investigation has now been reopened as the allegations have also become the subject of Doe's civil lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Doe has accused Cornell and the other defendants of breach of contract, negligence and violations of state law. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, though the complaint does not state a specific amount.

Cornell says allegations were investigated

Cornell said its Office of Civil Rights and Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards examined the allegations and handled the matter under the university's established policies.

The university said federal privacy laws restrict it from revealing specific information concerning individual students, preventing it from disclosing details about any additional disciplinary measures.

Cornell said violations of its policies can lead to penalties ranging from suspension to expulsion and added that it would address the matter in detail through the legal proceedings.

The university also confirmed that the Xi chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity has been prohibited from operating on campus.

Cornell said it subsequently formed a task force focused on sexual assault and implemented changes to its policies following its investigation.

Chi Phi says allegations are 'deeply concerning'

The national Chi Phi organisation said it was aware of the lawsuit and called the sexual assault allegations involving individuals at Cornell "deeply concerning".

The organisation said people who report sexual violence should be listened to and treated with compassion, dignity and respect.

It said it could not address the specific allegations because the case is currently under litigation, but maintained that it takes the matter seriously and is committed to respecting a fair legal process.