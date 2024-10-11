 Pune: Over 28 Students From DY Patil School Hospitalised After Eating Sandwiches For Breakfast Causing Food Poisoning
A total of 28 students from DY Patil School in Pune were hospitalised due to food poisoning after consuming sandwiches provided for breakfast. While some students were discharged after initial treatment, all hospitalised are now stable. This incident follows another case where nearly 50 female students from a Latur government college were admitted for suspected food poisoning after dinner.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Pune: A total of 28 students from DY Patil School in Pimpri Chinchwad City, Pune district, were hospitalised due to food poisoning. Some of the students were discharged after receiving initial treatment.

The school provided sandwiches for breakfast to 350 students, after which some students experienced vomiting and fell ill.

DCP Shivaji Pawar of Pimpri Chinchwad Police stated, "All hospitalized students are in stable condition and out of danger."

This incident occurred shortly after almost 50 female students from a government college were hospitalized for suspected food poisoning after having dinner at their hostel in Maharashtra’s Latur city. The hostel, part of the Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic, accommodates 324 female students.

Around 7 pm on Saturday, the students had dinner, including rice, chapattis, ‘okra’ curry, and lentil soup, as per officials.

The affected students were promptly taken to the hospital in ambulances. By midnight, nearly 50 students had been admitted to the hospital for treatment, as reported by Dr. Mohite.

The remaining 30 students were receiving treatment at the hospital, none of whom were in critical condition.

Dr. Mohite stated, “Two girls experienced vomiting after dinner, and others complained of nausea, following which they were admitted to the hospital. Immediate treatment, including administering saline where required, is underway. All the girls are in stable condition, and the entire medical team is present and providing care.”

(With PTI inputs)

