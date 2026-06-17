President Donald Trump Backs Opportunities For Skilled Indians In US, Calls Them 'Very Talented People' | Video

US President Donald Trump |

Evian (France): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday voiced support for opportunities for highly skilled Indian professionals in the United States, describing Indians as "very talented people" and highlighting the long-standing employment links between the two countries.

The remarks came during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

Asked whether highly skilled Indian professionals would continue to receive opportunities in the United States under his Presidency, Trump responded positively.

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"Oh yeah, sure. I mean, always," Trump said.

"We've always had tremendous relationships in terms of employment with India."

"Very talented people."

The comments are likely to be closely watched in India, which remains one of the largest sources of highly skilled workers, engineers, technology professionals, researchers and students in the United States.

Trump's remarks came as he repeatedly highlighted the strength of the relationship between Washington and New Delhi.

"We had, in particular, some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi, India," he said.

"A lot of things are happening between the United States and India."

The US President also praised PM Modi's leadership and negotiating skills.

"He's a very tough negotiator. He's one of the toughest, actually," Trump said.

Trump later described bilateral ties in unusually warm terms.

"India can do anything they want with us," he said.

"We have the best relationship."

"We cannot be closer than we are."

"I don't think we can be any closer, both him and I and our nations."

PM Modi said cooperation between the two countries had expanded significantly since their last meeting in Washington.

"We had an extremely productive meeting in Washington last year, and since then we have given new speed and new energy to our relations," he said.

"We are working together on a number of areas."

The Prime Minister added that officials from both countries had been working closely to advance goals set by the two leaders.

"Our teams have also been working in close coordination and engagement," PM Modi said.

The issue of skilled Indian professionals has remained an important component of the broader India-US relationship, particularly in sectors such as technology, healthcare, engineering, research and higher education. Indian-origin professionals hold leadership positions across major American companies, universities and research institutions.

The United States and India have steadily expanded cooperation in innovation, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and emerging technologies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)