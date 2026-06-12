'Policy Being Formulated To Declare Results Of Class 12 Private Students In Gulf': CBSE To SC | X

New Delhi: The Central government informed the Supreme Court on Friday that a policy is being discussed for private students of CBSE outside India whose results could not be declared due to the West Asia conflict.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the Supreme Court to put off the hearing till June 22, as the government is currently looking into some of the questions raised in the petition filed by students living in the Gulf.

He said that a policy will soon be introduced for private students in West Asia whose CBSE results could not be declared due to the ongoing war. The government is considering formulating a policy for students impacted by similar situations.

In March, the CBSE had cancelled the Class 12 board examinations for students studying in several West Asian countries in view of the regional crisis.

In its sixth circular issued since March 1, the board clarified that even the examination papers that had earlier been postponed would stand cancelled.

According to the circular released on March 15, the examinations scheduled from March 16 to April 10, 2026, for CBSE-affiliated schools located in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were cancelled.

Overall, more than 4.37 million students had registered for CBSE board examinations this year. Of these, around 2.51 million students appeared for Class 10 examinations, while nearly 1.86 million candidates were enrolled for the Class 12 board exams.

Students living in Gulf countries had filed a petition in the Supreme Court raising the issue of CBSE not declaring Class 12 results, while exams for students in several Gulf countries were cancelled due to the security situation in the region.

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On June 8, the apex court issued notice to the CBSE and its Regional Officer in Dubai on a plea filed by a Class 12 student from Saudi Arabia seeking the declaration of his result, which continues to remain withheld despite a special assessment scheme framed for students affected by examination cancellations in West Asian countries.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Vijay Bishnoi had issued notice to the CBSE and its Regional Officer, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

During the previous hearing, counsel appearing for the CBSE informed the apex court that the assessment of the petitioner student, Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, was required to be carried out by the school concerned. Since the petitioner appeared as a private candidate, no such assessment record was available.

The writ petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution by Patel, contended that the non-declaration of his result had jeopardised his higher education prospects and deprived him of admission opportunities.

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