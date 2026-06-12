ICSE, ISC Improvement Exam Admit Card 2026 Out; Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

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ICSE, ISC Improvement Exam 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the admit cards for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Improvement Examinations 2026. The hall tickets are available online for school authorities, and students must collect them from their respective schools.

The ICSE Improvement Examination 2026 will be held from June 15 to June 30, while the ISC Improvement Examination 2026 is scheduled from June 15 to July 1. Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. Students without the hall ticket will not be permitted to appear for the exam.

Direct Link To Check The Timetable

ICSE, ISC Improvement Exam 2026: Key Highlights

Conducting Body: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Admit Card Status: Released

ICSE Improvement Exam Dates: June 15 to June 30, 2026

ISC Improvement Exam Dates: June 15 to July 1, 2026

Admit Card Availability: Through respective schools

Documents Required: Admit Card and a valid photo identity proof

ICSE, ISC Improvement Exam 2026: Exam Day Guidelines

Carry the admit card and school ID card to the examination centre.

Reach the examination venue well before the reporting time.

No candidate will be allowed to enter after the examination begins.

Mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices are prohibited.

Students may carry pens, pencils, and a geometry box.

Candidates found using unfair means will be debarred from the examination.

In addition to the duration indicated on the timetable, 15 minutes is allotted for reading the question paper.

Reading time for exams scheduled at 11:00 AM starts at 10:45 AM; for 9:00 AM exams, it starts at 8:45 AM.

Candidates must be seated in the examination hall/room by 10:30 AM.

ISC Improvement Exam 2026: Date Sheet

June 15: Art Papers (Crafts ‘A’), Mathematics, Mass Media & Communication

June 17: Political Science, Commerce, Chemistry Paper 1

June 19: Art Paper 4, History, Sociology, Accounts, Physics Paper 1, Home Science Paper 1

June 22: Economics, Biology Paper 1, Legal Studies

June 23: Art Paper 1, English Paper 1

June 24: English Paper 2

June 25: Art Paper 2, Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam, Nepali, Elective English, Fashion Designing Paper 1

June 29: Psychology, Computer Science Paper 1

June 30: Indian Music-Hindustani Paper 1, Physical Education, Environmental Science

July 1: Geography, Business Studies, Biotechnology Paper 1

ICSE Improvement Exam 2026: Date Sheet

June 15: Mathematics

June 16: Literature in English (English Paper 2)

June 17: Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)

June 18: Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education

June 19: History & Civics (H.C.G. Paper 1)

June 20: Hindi, Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting)

June 22: Physics (Science Paper 1), Economics (Group II Elective), Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

June 23: Geography (H.C.G. Paper 2)

June 24: Chemistry (Science Paper 2)

June 25: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Sanskrit, Telugu, Urdu, French, German

June 29: Biology (Science Paper 3)

June 30: English Language (English Paper 1)

Students are advised to carefully check all details on their admit cards and contact their schools immediately if any discrepancies are found.