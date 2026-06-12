ISC Revaluation Result 2026 Declared; Improvement Exams Begin June 15

ISC Revaluation Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ISC Class 12 Revaluation Result 2026.

Students who applied for re-evaluation can now check their revised scores through the official CISCE website. Candidates can access the re-evaluation results by visiting cisce.org and clicking on the "ISC Year 2026 Examination Re-Evaluation Results" tab. Login requires the UID and Index Number.

The revaluation facility was provided to candidates dissatisfied with the marks awarded in the ISC 2026 board examinations. Revised results will also be available on DigiLocker from June 12, 2026. Schools can access updated Tabulation Registers via the CAREERS Portal using the School Principal's login credentials.

Check The Official Notification

Direct Link To Check The Result

Direct Link To Check Improvement Exam Timetable

ISC Revaluation Result 2026: How to Check ISC Revaluation Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website at cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on "ISC Year 2026 Examination – Re-Evaluation Results."

Step 3: Enter UID and Index Number.

Step 4: Complete the captcha verification and submit.

Step 5: Download and save the result for reference.

Next Step: ISC Improvement Examinations 2026

With revaluation results declared, the ISC Improvement Examination 2026 will commence on June 15 and continue until July 1, 2026. Eligible students can appear in subjects to improve their scores, which can aid in higher education admissions and academic opportunities.

ISC Improvement Exam 2026: Key Dates

June 15: Art Paper 5 (Crafts 'A'), Mathematics, Mass Media & Communication

June 17: Political Science, Commerce, Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory)

June 19: Art Paper 4, History, Sociology, Accounts, Physics Paper 1, Home Science Paper 1

June 22: Economics, Biology Paper 1, Legal Studies

June 23: Art Paper 1, English Paper 1

June 24: English Paper 2

June 25: Art Paper 2, Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam, Nepali, Elective English, Fashion Designing Paper 1

June 29: Psychology, Computer Science Paper 1

June 30: Indian Music-Hindustani Paper 1, Physical Education, Environmental Science

July 1: Geography

All theory papers will be conducted for three hours.

Direct Link To Check Improvement Exam Timetable

Students are advised to review the timetable, carry required documents on exam day, and adhere to CISCE guidelines. With the revaluation process complete, attention now shifts to preparing for the improvement examinations beginning June 15.