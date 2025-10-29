PM SHRI Row In Kerala Blows Over After Big Brother CPI-M Succumbs To CPI |

Thiruvananthapuram: The rift within Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) over the contentious PM SHRI scheme appears to have blown over, with front major CPI-M conceding to the CPI's tough stand and agreeing to adopt the compromise path suggested by its junior ally.

After days of strain that threatened to split the Front, the state government is now preparing to send a letter to the Centre indicating a freeze and a possible withdrawal from the scheme.

Communist Party of India General Secretary D. Raja told the media in Delhi that the PM SHRI issue has been sorted out for the time being.

"All four ministers of our party will attend the cabinet later today. After the meeting, CM (Pinarayi) Vijayan will tell the people of the decision. We are opposed to the idea of the NEP (National Education Policy) and we cannot agree to go forward with it. The state government will convey the issue to the Centre also," he said.

As part of the agreement, a joint committee of the Left will be formed to study the PM SHRI project in detail, and then a final decision will be made.

The move is part of a CPI-M strategy to placate the CPI, which had opposed the Centre’s education scheme, citing its link to the NEP.

The government’s letter, to be sent soon, will request that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed under the scheme be kept in abeyance.

A copy of the letter will also be handed over to the CPI.

The final decision, however, rests with the Union government.

A meeting of the Left Democratic Front will soon be convened to ratify the step.

The CPI-M's rethink assumes significance as it comes amid the CPI’s continued objections and warnings of political consequences if the government proceeds with the agreement. The latter has warned its ministers would skip Wednesday's cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, CPI-M General Secretary M.A. Baby held consultations with his CPI counterpart Raja after discussions with state leaders.

National leaders from both sides, sources said, have also stepped in, signalling hope for a positive outcome.

It is understood that if the government officially declares its political decision through the proposed letter, the CPI will soften its position.

The CPI-M's top leaders met earlier at the AKG Centre and decided to send the communication to the Centre.

This marks the resolution of one of the most serious internal crises faced by the LDF in recent years.

The CPI’s hardline position, reminiscent of its 2017 Cabinet boycott over the Thomas Chandy issue, had shaken the alliance.

By agreeing to the CPI’s demand to suspend the PM SHRI agreement, the CPI-M leadership has effectively defused the confrontation and ensured the participation of all four CPI ministers in this evening’s Cabinet meeting.

