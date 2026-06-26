PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Praises NEP Implementation | file pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday wishes to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and said he is making commendable efforts to implement the National Education Policy (NEP), which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation.

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PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation. Praying for his long and healthy life."

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Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is among the senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has held several key portfolios in the Central government. He currently represents Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha and previously served as a member of the 14th Lok Sabha. Born on June 26, 1969, in Talcher, Odisha, Pradhan is the son of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan.

Pradhan began his political career through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP's student organisation. His organisational skills saw him rise steadily within the ABVP, eventually serving as its National Secretary before taking on larger responsibilities within the BJP.

His electoral journey started in 2000 when he was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from the Pallahara constituency. Four years later, he entered Parliament after winning the Deogarh Lok Sabha seat, becoming a member of the 14th Lok Sabha.

In 2012, Pradhan was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, marking his transition into national politics. Over the years, he established himself as one of the BJP's prominent leaders and played an active role in the party's organisational and parliamentary affairs.

Following the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's victory in the 2014 general elections, Pradhan was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers. Two years later, he was elevated to the Cabinet and entrusted with the additional responsibility of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

In September 2017, he assumed charge as the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas. During his tenure, he also briefly served as Steel Minister and became a permanent member of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), one of the government's top decision-making bodies.

Pradhan holds the distinction of being India's longest-serving Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, continuing in the role throughout the first and second terms of the Narendra Modi government until 2021.

After the Cabinet reshuffle in July 2021, he was appointed Union Minister for Education while continuing to oversee the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. He retained both portfolios after the formation of the Modi government following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As Education Minister, Pradhan has spearheaded the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, one of the most significant reforms in India's education sector. His ministry has focused on improving access to quality education, promoting multidisciplinary learning, strengthening digital education, and enhancing skill-based training to improve employability.

Over the course of his public life, Pradhan has been recognised with several honours for his contributions to politics and public service. These include the Best Legislator Award, the Utkalmani Gopabandhu Pratibha Samman for 2002-03, and the Odisha Citizens' Award in 2013.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)