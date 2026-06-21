'CBSE Will Publish Revaluation Results Soon': Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | ANI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured students and parents that the remaining CBSE results, including those related to re-evaluation, re-assessment and re-verification requests, will be released shortly.

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Addressing concerns over the pending results, the minister said that the evaluation process is nearing completion and that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is working to ensure that students do not face any inconvenience.

“The remaining CBSE results will also be released very soon. Results for approximately 15,50,000 out of 17,00,000 students have already been released. Those who applied for re-evaluation, re-assessment, and re-verification are almost complete. The CBSE will publish them soon. We will not allow any disruption to the children. We assure you of this today,” Pradhan said.

The statement comes as lakhs of students await the declaration of revised scores following their applications for scrutiny and reassessment of answer sheets.

Over 6 Lakh students await revised scorecards

Candidates will be able to check their scores using their roll number and school code through the official CBSE result portals. The revised results will cover subjects including Science, Mathematics, Social Science and Languages.

CBSE had conducted the Class 10 Second Board Examination between May 15 and May 21, 2026. The board has already clarified that while preparing the final result, the best score obtained by a student from the available attempts will be considered.

Websites to check CBSE class 10 second board result 2026

Students can access their results through the following official platforms:

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Steps to check the result

Students can follow these steps after the results are declared:

Step 1: Visit the official result portal.

Step 2: Click on the link for “CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026”.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, including roll number and school details.

Step 4: Submit the information.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Checking results through IVRS

Students can also obtain their results through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).

Delhi subscribers can dial: 24300699

Students calling from outside Delhi can dial: 011-24300699

After connecting, candidates must follow the automated instructions and enter the required details, including their roll number, to receive their result information.

Steps to check result through UMANG App

Students using the UMANG application can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the UMANG app.

Step 2: Log in using the registered mobile number.

Step 3: Search for “CBSE” or select the Education category.

Step 4: Choose the CBSE service.

Step 5: Click on the Class 10 result option.

Step 6: Enter roll number, year, class and admit card details.

Step 7: Submit the information

Step 8: The result will be displayed on the screen.

How to check result via SMS

Candidates can also receive their scores via SMS.

Step 1: Open the messaging application on the mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a message in the prescribed CBSE format.

Step 3: Enter details such as Roll Number, Date of Birth, School Number and Centre Number.

Step 4: Send the message to 7738299899 and wait for the response from CBSE.

Step 5: The result details will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Details mentioned on the scorecard

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 will contain several important details, including:

Student’s name

Roll number

Date of birth

Mother’s and father’s names

Subject names and subject codes

Theory and practical marks

Total marks obtained

Positional grades

Pass or fail status

Examination and board details

Students are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the scorecard and report any discrepancies to the board immediately.