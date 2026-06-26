Dharmendra Pradhan Turns 57: Know The Educational Qualification Of India's Education Minister 

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan celebrated his 57th birthday today, June 26, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending his wishes and praising his efforts towards implementing the National Education Policy (NEP). In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the policy aims to make India a global hub for knowledge, learning, and innovation, while wishing Pradhan a long and healthy life.

As the Union Education Minister continues to lead key education reforms in the country, here's a look at his educational qualifications.

Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation. Praying for his long and healthy life.@dpradhanbjp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2026

Educational Qualification

According to Wikipedia, Dharmendra Pradhan has a Master of Arts (M.A.) in Anthropology. He studied at Talcher College in Odisha and Utkal University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where he earned his postgraduate degree. During his college years, he was heavily involved in student politics through the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), laying the groundwork for his political career.

Early Life

Dharmendra Pradhan was born on June 26, 1969, in Talcher, Odisha's Angul District. He is the son of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan. Before entering mainstream politics, he was President of the Talcher College Students' Union and later held various organisational positions within the ABVP.

Political Career

According to Wikipedia, Dharmendra Pradhan was first elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar in 2004, and has since represented both Bihar and Odisha in the Upper House. Throughout his political career, he has held several important portfolios in the Union government, including Petroleum and Natural Gas, Steel, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

He took charge as the Union Minister of Education in July 2021 and continued in the role after the formation of the current government in 2024.

Launched the strategic documents for #BharatInnovates in the presence of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister, Prof. @AjaySoodIISc and senior officials from the Ministry of Education, ahead of the flagship initiative's global showcase in Nice, France.… pic.twitter.com/ISAiLHphAV — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 12, 2026

Current Role

As Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan is overseeing the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to transform India's education system through multidisciplinary learning, wider access to quality education, and stronger global competitiveness.

Since assuming office in July 2021, he has also supervised reforms related to the National Testing Agency (NTA). His tenure has included measures to improve the conduct of entrance examinations, such as appointing a high-level committee headed by former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan to recommend reforms and strengthen the examination system.