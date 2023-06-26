 PM Modi To Attend Closing Ceremony of DU's Centenary Event On June 30
PM Modi To Attend Closing Ceremony of DU's Centenary Event On June 30

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations as the chief guest on June 30. He has accepted the invitation of the university to attend the event," the official told Press Trust of India.

PM Modi To Attend Closing Ceremony of DU's Centenary Event

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) is celebrating its centenary year and the closing ceremony is scheduled on June 30th. According to the officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be the chief guest on the occasion. The centenary year of the university began on May 1, 2022 and several events were organised throughout the year. The varsity has decided to organise an event to mark the conclusion of the centenary celebrations, an official of the university told Press Trust of India.

Delhi University (DU) was founded in 1922 through an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognised as an Institute of Eminence by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

