PM Modi Tours Egypt's Giza, War Cemetery On Historic State Visit

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
During the visit, Prime Minister Modi engaged in productive discussions with President El-Sisi, emphasizing the need to bolster the strategic partnership between the two nations.
PTI
PM Modi's trip to Egypt is expected to result in a significant increase in Indian investment in the country and pave the way for Egypt's entry into the BRICS grouping
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Great Sphinx of Giza
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during his visit to the Great Pyramid of Giza
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery to offer tributes to the Indian soldiers who bravely fought and laid down their lives in Egypt and Palestine during the First World War, in Cairo
PTI
"A tribute to India’s brave soldiers, whose courage will never be forgotten," said PM Modi
PTI