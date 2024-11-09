 PM Internship Scheme 2024: Last Date To Register Tomorrow; Check Details Here
The PM Internship Scheme will give selected young people a year of real-world business experience in a variety of industries.

article-image
PM Internship Scheme 2024 | Official Website

The deadline for registering for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 is November 10, 2024. To apply for the PM Internship Scheme, candidates can go to pminternship.mca.gov.in, the official website, and complete the application process.

Eligibility criteria

All students who have completed their education will be eligible for internships under this program.

According to the eligibility standards, candidates cannot work full-time and must come from households without any government employees. Youth from industrial training institutes (ITIs) and skill centres are welcome to participate.

Those with degrees from prestigious universities such as IITs or IIMs, as well as certifications like CMA or CA, are excluded.

Stipend

The government would pay an intern a monthly stipend of Rs. 4,500, with corporations contributing an additional Rs. 500 through their corporate social responsibility funds. The applicants would be given a one-time cash assistance of INR 6000 in addition to a monthly stipend.

How to apply?

-The official website for the PM Internship Scheme is pminternship.mca.gov.in.
-Click the register link and fill out the registration form.
-Submit the essential information to produce a resume.
-Apply for up to five internships depending on your preferences for location, sector, and qualifications.
-Submit your application and save the confirmation page for future reference.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the government has set a goal of providing 1.25 lakh internships in prominent organisations. The scheme's participants include Adani Group, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, Mahindra Group, Maruti Suzuki, PepsiCo, HDFC, Wipro, ICICI, Hindustan Unilever, Samsung, and Hewlett-Packard.

The PM Internship Scheme will give selected young people a year of real-world business experience in a variety of industries. Over the next five years, the program seeks to provide internship opportunities to one crore candidates at the top 500 organisations.

