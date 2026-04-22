Perfect Scorecard: NDMC Schools Deliver 100% Results, Set New Education Benchmark | Representative Image

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday announced that all of its Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas have recorded a 100 per cent pass result in the CBSE Class 10 examinations for the first time, marking a major academic milestone for its school system.

The civic body also said its day time school, set up for the education and welfare of dropout students, achieved a 100 per cent result.

Among all NDMC school students, Supriya Lohani of Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya, Kidwai Nagar, emerged as the top scorer by securing 462 marks out of 500 (92.4 per cent) in the board examinations, the council said in a statement.

The council noted that the achievement reflected the NDMC's consistent efforts in improving the quality of education and ensuring the overall development of students.

The 100 per cent result highlighted the strong academic foundation and disciplined learning environment in these schools, the council stated, adding that the day time school's performance was also described as significant, as the institution was established to bring dropout students back into mainstream education.

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NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra congratulated students, teachers, principals, parents and education officials for the results, saying the performance reflected the dedicated work of the NDMC Education Department in strengthening academic standards, modern teaching methods and student support systems.

The council emphasised that it would continue to focus on improving educational infrastructure, digital learning facilities, skill development and student welfare so that its schools continue to set new benchmarks in academic excellence.

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