ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: No Result Tomorrow; CISCE Yet To Confirm Official Release Date; Result Likely In Last Week Of April Says Report

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) has clarified that viral claims about the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 being declared on April 22 are false. Officials confirmed that no official result date has been announced yet.

A widely circulated social media message claiming that the ICSE Class 10 results would be released at 3 PM on April 22, 2026, has caused confusion among students and parents. However, CISCE has strongly denied the claim, stating that the notice is not authentic and urging students to rely only on official websites like cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: Official Clarification from CISCE

According to the Times of India Report, the CISCE official stated that the viral notification is misleading and not issued by the board. They confirmed that the result will not be declared on April 22. While the exact date is still awaited, the official indicated that the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 is likely to be released in the last week of April. It further added that the board is in the final stages of processing results.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: Past Trends

Based on previous years’ trends:

2025: April 30

2024: May 6

2026 (expected): Last week of April

Officials also added that the evaluation process is in its final stage, and results may be announced earlier than usual this year.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: Exam Details

The ICSE Class 10 examinations 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 30, 2026. With evaluation nearing completion, students are now awaiting the final announcement.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: Warning to Students

The board has cautioned students and parents against fake viral messages and advised them to depend only on official CISCE announcements for accurate updates regarding the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website – results.cisce.org

Step 2: Click the "ICSE Result 2026" option on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and Captcha code.

Step 4: Click the "Show Results" button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the file for future reference, and download your results.

To check ICSE mark sheets from DigiLocker, students must log in to the app with their linked Aadhar card and select CISCE from the "Issued Documents" menu.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the website of DigiLocker or open the app

Step 2: Add the Aadhar credentials or other credentials

Step 3: Go to Issued Documents/Education Section

Step 4: Choose CISCE from the drop-down menu available in the Issued documents section

Step 5: Select the ICSE Result 2026 Mark sheet

Step 6: Enter UID and Index Number

Step 7: Click on "Submit."

Step 8: Your mark sheet will appear on the screen

Step 9: Download your mark sheet for further reference