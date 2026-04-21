UPSC Declares CISF AC Executive LDCE 2026 Written Result At upsc.gov.in; 79 Candidates Qualify For Next Stage

UPSC CISF AC Executive LDCE 2026: The Union Public Service Commission has released the written examination results for the CISF Assistant Commandants (Executive) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2026, bringing clarity for candidates who appeared earlier this year.

The written test, conducted on March 8, 2026, saw several candidates clearing the first stage. A total of 79 candidates have been shortlisted for the next phase of the recruitment process.

However, clearing the written exam is only a stepping stone. The shortlisted candidates will now move ahead in the selection process conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force.

Direct link to check the official announcement

UPSC CISF AC Executive LDCE 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “What’s New” or “Examinations” section

Step 3: Look for the link titled “CISF AC (Executive) LDCE 2026 Written Result”

Step 4: Click on the result PDF link

Step 5: The result will open in a PDF format

Step 6: Use Ctrl + F and enter your Roll Number or Name

Step 7: Check if your details appear in the list

Step 8: Download and save the PDF for future reference

Direct link of the PDF

UPSC CISF AC Executive LDCE 2026: What’s next for candidates?

Candidates who have qualified will now be called for further evaluation rounds. The CISF will separately inform them about the schedule and venue.

Physical Standards Test (PST)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Medical Standards Test (MST)

Those who do not receive any communication are advised to contact CISF authorities without delay.

UPSC CISF AC Executive LDCE 2026: Key Dates and Details

Written Exam Date: March 8, 2026

Result Status: Written result declared

Next Stage: PST/PET/MST (dates to be announced by CISF)

Final Marks: To be released after the entire selection process, including interview

UPSC has clarified that detailed marks will be uploaded on its official website only after the final result is declared and will remain available for 30 days.

UPSC CISF AC Executive LDCE 2026: Selection Process

The recruitment will be completed in multiple stages:

Written Examination (already conducted)

Physical Standards Test (PST)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Medical Standards Test (MST)

Interview/Final Assessment

UPSC CISF AC Executive LDCE 2026: Important Advisory

The candidates are required to update their contact information with CISF, including their address, in order to not miss any crucial information. Moreover, the final selection will be contingent upon the result of a case currently being heard in the High Court of Delhi regarding the recruitment process.