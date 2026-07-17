Parliamentary Panel Flags Institutional Autonomy Concerns Over VBSA Bill 2025, Warns Against Concentration Of Regulatory Powers | file pic

New Delhi: The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 will lead to the concentration of extensive regulatory powers in a single central regulator, thereby affecting the institutional autonomy, a joint committee of Parliament has noted.

According to the draft report of the joint panel circulated to members, the graded penalty architecture proposed in the bill cannot be imposed arbitrarily.

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The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December last year, following which it was referred to a joint committee of Parliament.

The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025 proposes a massive overhaul of India's higher-education sector by dissolving the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to create a single, unified regulatory commission.

On Thursday, the government listed the bill for consideration and passage after the report is adopted.

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"The Committee expressed apprehension that concentration of extensive regulatory powers in a single central regulator could lead to bureaucratic or ideological overreach, thereby affecting the institutional autonomy presently available under the existing UGC framework," the draft report said.

The committee noted that the bill has proposed a graded penalty architecture but flagged that penalties cannot be imposed arbitrarily by the Regulatory Council.

The committee also recommend that the ministry frame appropriate rules to ensure that the process for filling predictable vacancies, such as those arising from retirement or superannuation, is initiated at least six months in advance and completed within 90 days of the occurrence of the vacancy.

"Penalties are linked to proven violations of norms. The main purpose of having a penalty system is to strengthen deterrence against institutions which habitually and repeatedly violate the norms… The Committee observe that, on the aspect of Individual and Institutional Accountability the provisions of the Bill remove the "corporate veil" often used by promoters of fraudulent institutions.

"Furthermore, even for legitimate HEIs (higher education institutions), Repeat Contraventions now carry the risk of the removal of specific personnel found responsible for the violation, shifting the burden of compliance onto individual leaders and trustees," it said.

The committee accepted that the presidents and full-time members of the council be appointed by the President of India on the recommendation of the search-cum-selection committee.

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"However, in case of the other Members of the Commission and the Councils, other than the ex-officio Members and Member Secretary of the Commission and the Councils the Committee suggested that they may be appointed by the Central Government rather than by the President of India on the recommendations of the Central Government, as in present day time many central institutions are suffering because of delay in appointment of the Members and the involvement long gestation of time period," it said.

The bill aims to implement the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 by dividing higher education oversight into three specialised councils for regulation, accreditation and standards.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)