213 Teachers On Non-Teaching Duty Trigger Statewide Review By The MP School Education Department |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department has initiated a statewide crackdown on government school teachers who have been working outside schools for years on attachment in the state secretariat, district collectorates, district education officer (DEO) offices and the offices of public representatives.

The move comes after a list of 213 teachers attached to non-teaching assignments, including clerical work in the Secretariat and as personal assistants to MLAs, came to light.

The Commissioner of Public Instruction (CPI) has directed officials across the state to identify all such cases, with departmental estimates suggesting that the number could run into the thousands.

However, officials said many teachers who have spent years in administrative assignments are now trying to retain their attachments.

They pointed out that returning to schools would require teachers to mark e-attendance, remain on campus for the mandatory six-hour duty period and end the flexibility they previously enjoyed while working in government offices. Officials also said that under the department's 'No e-attendance, No Salary' policy, teachers risk salary deductions for unauthorised absence.