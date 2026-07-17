No Deserving Student Should Be Denied Higher Education: HSNC University Launches 100% Scholarship-Driven Evening B.Com

Worli campus of HSNC University, Mumbai |

For thousands of young people in Mumbai, pursuing higher education often means choosing between earning a livelihood and attending college. Seeking to bridge this gap, HSNC University has introduced a scholarship-supported evening B.Com. programme designed to make quality higher education more accessible to deserving students.

Classes will be held from 4:00 p.m. onwards Monday through Saturday, enabling students to work during the day, prepare for professional examinations, support their families or pursue other commitments while continuing their undergraduate education. Need-based scholarships of up to 100% will be available for eligible students.

Beyond a conventional commerce degree, students will benefit from AI and digital skills training, career guidance, placement assistance and a future-ready learning ecosystem that prepares them for the evolving world of work.

Speaking about the initiative, Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, said: "Education must create opportunities, not barriers. Every talented student deserves the opportunity to pursue higher education, irrespective of financial circumstances or personal responsibilities. Scholarships combined with quality higher education create opportunities that extend well beyond the classroom. They uplift individuals, empower families and contribute to long-term social and economic progress. Through this initiative, we hope to empower students who are willing to work hard and dream big. "

Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC Uniiversity |

Dr. Bagla added "India's demographic dividend will become meaningful only when young people have access to quality higher education and employable skills. HSNC University believes in creating opportunities that are inclusive, industry-oriented and aligned with the needs of a rapidly evolving economy. Flexible learning supported by meaningful scholarships can transform lives, strengthen families and contribute to building a skilled and empowered workforce”.

Dr. Bagla also underscored the importance of continuous learning in an increasingly technology-driven world. She noted that academic qualifications alone are no longer sufficient and emphasised the need for students to continually upgrade their knowledge and acquire digital and professional skills to remain competitive. She said the University envisions progressively introducing a suite of value-added certificate programmes in areas such as digital literacy, computer applications, AI and emerging technologies, data analytics, financial modelling, business communication, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, design thinking and other industry-relevant competencies. This would strengthen the programme's value proposition by improving graduate employability, fostering future-ready capabilities, support long-term career growth, help them launch their own ventures and better aligning student outcomes with the evolving needs of employers and the digital economy.

The programme has been thoughtfully designed for students whose aspirations often outpace their circumstances. It offers a flexible pathway for those who were unable to secure admission elsewhere, students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, working professionals balancing employment with education, aspirants preparing for competitive professional examinations Chartered Accountancy (CA), Company Secretary (CS), Cost and Management Accountancy (CMA) and civil services examinations, sportspersons with demanding training schedules and learners whose education was interrupted due to financial, family or personal challenges. By recognising that every student's journey is unique, the programme ensures that ambition is never limited by circumstance. The programme is expected to appeal to those seeking an affordable pathway to a recognised University degree without compromising on academic quality.

With over 12.8 lakh students clearing the Maharashtra HSC examination this year and India working towards increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education from 30% to 50% by 2035 under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, flexible evening programmes can help bring working youth and other non-traditional learners into the higher education ecosystem.

Through this initiative, HSNC University, Mumbai reinforces its commitment to making higher education inclusive, accessible and relevant for the aspirations of today's learners. By offering a flexible evening degree supported by need-based scholarships, the University seeks to ensure that employment, financial constraints or personal responsibilities do not become barriers to education, while contributing to Maharashtra's and India's broader vision of expanding participation in higher education.

Visit the website www.hsncu.edu.in or email askmeanything@hsncu.edu.in or call +91 8655962501/ 02/ 03/ 04 for more details.