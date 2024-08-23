OSSSC Releases Provisional Answer Key for CRE 2023 Pharmacist & Health Worker Recruitment Exam

OSSSC

OSSSC Recruitment Exam 2024: The provisional answer key for the Combined Recruitment Examination 2023's pharmacist and multipurpose health worker (male) has been released. The link to access the answer key has been made available on the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission's (OSSSC) official website at osssc.gov.in. The answer key has been released in PDF format.

"In pursuance of the Advertisement No. 906(C)/OSSSC dt. 15.12.2023, Notice No.25(C)/OSSSC dt. 16.01.2024, Notice No.145(C)/OSSSC dt. 16.02.2024, and Notice No.654(C)/OSSSC dt. 02.07.2024, Answer Keys of the questions of the Written Test for the post of Pharmacist & Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) under CRE-2023 (III) was held on 3rd August, 2024 is hereby released," the official notice read.

The candidates are also given an opportunity to raise challenges and objections towards the answer key. The deadline to do so is August 28, 2024.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 28, 2024. The exam was conducted on August 3, 2024.

"They may file their objections from 22nd August to 28 August, 2024 with supportive document(s) in the specified box provided for the purpose. No objection shall be entertained through e-mail, by post, in person or in any other mode under any circumstances. No further complaint/query shall be entertained in this regard after 28th August, 2024," the notice added.

OSSSC |

Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website, osssc.gov.in

Step 2: Login into the website

Step 3: Look for the answer key link

Step 4: The answer key PDF will now open on your screen

Step 5: Check answers to all the questions

Step 6: Save a copy of the answer key for future use

"Candidates are advised to login to the website of the OSSSCOSSSC by using their registered user ID and password. In the candidate's home page, click the menu "File objections to published Answer Keys for CRE-2023 (III)" to visit the link for filing objections, if any. The user manual is available in the link. After furnishing data as indicated in the user manual, candidates will be able to see the answer keys to each question," the notification further mentioned.

A total of 2453 positions are up for grabs in this recruitment campaign, with 1002 of those being for pharmacist positions and 1451 for multipurpose health worker (male) positions. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.