UPSC 2024 Exam Calendar Revised: Latest Updates & Notifications, Check The Full List Of New Exam Dates Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the revised annual calendar for 2025. The calendar outlines the schedule for various recruitment and examinations to be conducted throughout the year.

Circumstantial Changes Possible

While the dates for the examinations have been announced, the Commission has noted that these dates, along with notifications, commencement, and duration of examinations, are subject to change if circumstances require.

Key Examination Dates for 2025

1. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

- Date: January 11, 2025

2. Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination

- Notification Date: September 4, 2024

- Last Date for Applications: September 24, 2024

- Exam Date: February 9, 2025

3. Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

- Notification Date: September 18, 2024

- Last Date for Applications: October 18, 2024

- Exam Date: February 9, 2025

4. CBI (DSP) LDCE

- Notification Date: January 1, 2025

- Last Date for Applications: January 14, 2025

- Exam Date: March 8, 2025

5. CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2025

- Notification Date: December 4, 2024

- Last Date for Applications: December 24, 2024

- Exam Date: March 9, 2025

6. N.D.A. and N.A. Examination (I) and C.D.S. Examination (I), 2025

- Notification Date: December 11, 2024

- Last Date for Applications: December 31, 2024

- Exam Date: April 13, 2025

7. Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

- Notification Date: January 22, 2025

- Last Date for Applications: February 11, 2025

- Exam Date: May 25, 2025

8. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

- Date: June 14, 2025

9. I.E.S. Examination, 2025

- Notification Date: February 12, 2025

- Last Date for Applications: March 4, 2025

- Exam Date: June 20, 2025

10. Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2025

- Exam Date: June 21, 2025

11. Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025

- Exam Date: June 22, 2025

12. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

- Exam Date: July 7, 2025

13. Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025

- Notification Date: February 19, 2025

- Last Date for Applications: March 11, 2025

- Exam Date: July 20, 2025

14. Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2025

- Notification Date: March 5, 2025

- Last Date for Applications: March 25, 2025

- Exam Date: August 3, 2025

15. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

- Exam Date: August 8, 2025

16. Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025

- Exam Date: August 22, 2025

17. N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II) and C.D.S. Examination (II)

- Notification Date: May 28, 2025

- Last Date for Applications: June 17, 2025

- Exam Date: September 14, 2025

18. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

- Exam Date: October 4, 2025

19. Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

- Exam Date: November 1, 2025

20. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025

- Exam Date: November 1, 2025

21. S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE

- Notification Date: September 17, 2025

- Last Date for Applications: October 7, 2025

- Exam Date: December 13, 2025

Please note that these dates are subject to change, and it's advisable to check the official UPSC website for any updates or revisions.