 Osmania University Releases CPGET 2023 Phase 2 Allotment Results Out
Osmania University Releases CPGET 2023 Phase 2 Allotment Results Out

Osmania University announces final phase results for CPGET 2023 admissions at its official website, cpget.ouadmissions.com. Successful candidates must pay fees and report by December 15.

Updated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Osmania University | Representative Image

Osmania University has released the provisional allotment for the second and final phase of the State Level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023. This latest announcement pertains specifically to admissions into M Ed and MPEd courses for the upcoming academic year, 2023-24.

Step-by-Step Guide for Applicants

Candidates can access the CPGET 2023 second and final phase provisional allotment by visiting the official website, cpget.ouadmissions.com. The process is streamlined, requiring candidates to use their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth, to obtain the CPGET phase 2 final allotment results for 2023.

Those fortunate enough to secure a seat through the allotment are reminded to fulfil the next steps promptly. As part of the process, students must pay the prescribed course/college fee online and report to their respective colleges by December 15. A critical requirement for this reporting is the submission of the original Transfer Certificate (TC).

Steps to download their CPGET 2023 provisional seat allotment:

Visit the official website: cpget.ouadmissions.com

On the homepage, locate and click on the CPGET 2023 provisional seat allotment section.

Input your login details as directed.

Complete the application fee payment and upload all the necessary documents.

Submit the form and ensure to take a printout for future reference.

