Opposition Parties, Students Protest In Lucknow Over NEET-UG Paper Leak, Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation |

Lucknow: Students, opposition leaders and party workers staged protests across Lucknow on Monday over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and a range of pending student issues, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Students gathered beneath the Mahatma Gandhi statue at GPO Park, where they held a sit-in demonstration, while another group marched from Lucknow University towards Shaheed Smarak under the banner of the "Save Education, Save Pen, Books and Campuses" campaign. A memorandum addressed to the authorities was later forwarded to the district administration.

The march, which began from Gate No. 1 of Lucknow University, saw the participation of students, research scholars and youth activists. Protesters raised demands against fee hikes, recurring examination paper leaks, alleged neglect of student welfare, justice for expelled students, increasing privatisation of education and protection of democratic rights on campuses.

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Police stopped the march at Parivartan Chowk, leading to a brief confrontation with the protesters. The demonstrators were later taken into custody and shifted to Eco Garden.

Carrying placards and the national flag, the protesters reiterated their demand for accessible, equitable and quality education for all. Student leader Mahendra Yadav said making education expensive and inaccessible would adversely affect the country's future. He urged the government and university administration to resolve all pending student-related issues through concrete measures. Student leaders Anil Yadav, Sudhanshu Bajpai, Kanchi Singh, Savita Gautam and Shubham Kharwar were among those present.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) also organised a protest march, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and the dissolution of the NTA over the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. The organisation held its protest march from Parivartan Chowk.

At GPO Park, students also raised slogans in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk and opposed efforts to end his hunger strike, while continuing their protest against the Union education minister.

The protests coincided with demonstrations by the Samajwadi Party and the Congress against the NEET paper leak. In Lucknow, Samajwadi Party workers attempting to march towards the Uttar Pradesh Assembly were stopped by police. Some protesters lay down on the road and raised slogans. Police later removed them from the road and transported them to Eco Garden in police vehicles.