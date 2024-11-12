 ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Deadline Extended; Apply At ongcindia.com
This recruitment campaign seeks to fill a total of 2,236 apprentice positions across various regions

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
ONGC apprentice recruitment 2024 deadline extended | Image: ONGC Ltd (Representative)

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has extended the deadline for online registrations for the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024.

Candidates who are eligible and interested can now submit their applications on the official ONGC website, ongcindia.com, with the new closing date set for November 20, 2024.

The official notification states: "In partial modification to Advt. No: ONGC/APPR/1/2024, dated 04.10.2024 for Engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961, it is hereby informed that the last date of submission of applications related to the following trades has been extended for apprenticeship opportunities, under NATS upto 20 November 2024”

Trades with extended registration deadline

Following are the trades whose registration deadline has been extended.

1. Accounts Executive.

2. Secretarial Assistant

3. Store Keeper (Petroleum Products)

This recruitment campaign seeks to fill a total of 2,236 apprentice positions across various regions, including Northern, Mumbai, Western, Eastern, Southern, and Central zones. As a prominent energy company and a 'Maharatna' Public Sector Enterprise in India, ONGC plays a key role in the exploration and production of oil and gas, both within the country and abroad. As part of its national skill development program, ONGC aims to hire apprentices at its 25 operational centers.

Eligibility criteria

As of 25.10.2024, the candidate's age limit should be between 18 and 24; that is, the applicant's date of birth should fall between 25.10.2000 and 25.10.2006. The upper age limit is reduced by 5 years for SC/ST applicants and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories would be awarded an age relaxation of up to ten years.

To apply for a specific work centre at ONGC, a candidate must be a resident or have achieved the necessary qualifications from an applicable district which is up to 15 years for SC/ST and 13 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates.

Apprentices will be selected based on their qualifying examination marks, as specified in the advertising. If the number of meritorious candidates is equal, the person with a higher age will be given preference. There's no canvassing or influence is acceptable at any point and may result in rejection of the candidature.

Reservation of jobs will be implemented as per the Government of India Policy on SC/ST/OBC/PwBD categories.

