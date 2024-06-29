ONGC and Government of Jammu & Kashmir Collaborate to Enhance Healthcare Facilities at Baltal and Chandanwari

ONGC has teamed up with the Department of Health and Medical Education, Government of Jammu & Kashmir to bolster healthcare infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hospital facility at Baltal

Recognizing the critical need for sustainable healthcare infrastructure in the region, ONGC under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative has constructed permanent hospitals at Baltal in Ganderbal district and Chandanwari in Anantnag district. Each of these hospitals are equipped with 100 beds, lodging facilities for medical staff, and intensive care units that will serve as Primary Health Centres and provide essential medical services to the local communities.

Situated on the road of Amarnath Yatra, these hospitals will also provide medical support to the pilgrims of the Yatra. Until last year, temporary medical facilities had been operating each year on the Yatra route, entailing significant recurring costs and logistical complexities.

Hospital facility at Chandanwari

This initiative underscores a steadfast commitment of ONGC to sustainable development and enhanced public health services. It represents a pivotal advancement towards improving healthcare accessibility, reducing operational costs, and ensuring continuous medical support for the local population for years to come.

Key Details

• Location: Chandanwari (District – Anantnag) and Baltal (District – Ganderbal)

• Facilities: 100 beds per location, lodging for medical staff, intensive care units

• Sustainability: Post-completion, the J&K Health Department will oversee the operation & maintenance of these hospitals for the benefit of pilgrims and local residents.