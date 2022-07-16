One student dies, 11 fall ill due to food poisoning in a Andhra Madrasa

Amaravati: In an unfortunate incident, a madrasa student in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district died and 11 others were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning on Saturday.



The incident occurred at a madrasa at Gurzala town in the district. The students got ill after they ate lunch served at the madarsa. They soon complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and were shifted to a hospital, where one of the students succumbed. Condition of four of four others is stated to be critical.



Police registered a case and took up investigation. Municipal authorities collected samples of the food and sent it for analysis.



This is the second incident of food poisoning in educational institutions in the Telugu states during the last 24 hours.



Over 100 students had taken ill due to food poisoning at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) at Basara town in Nirmal district of Telangana on Friday.



Students complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after lunch at two hostels. Some of them fell unconscious and were shifted to hospitals.

