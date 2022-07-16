e-Paper Get App

One student dies, 11 fall ill due to food poisoning in a Andhra Madrasa

Police registered a case and took up investigation. Municipal authorities collected samples of the food and sent it for analysis.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 06:09 PM IST
article-image

Amaravati: In an unfortunate incident, a madrasa student in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district died and 11 others were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a madrasa at Gurzala town in the district. The students got ill after they ate lunch served at the madarsa. They soon complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and were shifted to a hospital, where one of the students succumbed. Condition of four of four others is stated to be critical.

Police registered a case and took up investigation. Municipal authorities collected samples of the food and sent it for analysis.

This is the second incident of food poisoning in educational institutions in the Telugu states during the last 24 hours.

Over 100 students had taken ill due to food poisoning at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) at Basara town in Nirmal district of Telangana on Friday.

Students complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after lunch at two hostels. Some of them fell unconscious and were shifted to hospitals.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh govt clears proposal to stop grant for new madrasas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationOne student dies, 11 fall ill due to food poisoning in a Andhra Madrasa

RECENT STORIES

'Bravo': Anand Mahindra lauds Mumbai Police after it recovers stolen valuables of Brazilian student

'Bravo': Anand Mahindra lauds Mumbai Police after it recovers stolen valuables of Brazilian student

Gujarat: Political slugfest begins between BJP, Congress, Ahmed Patel’s daughter over Teesta case

Gujarat: Political slugfest begins between BJP, Congress, Ahmed Patel’s daughter over Teesta case

ICSE Class 10 results on July 17 : All you need to know

ICSE Class 10 results on July 17 : All you need to know

Mumbai updates: 102 lives lost in rain and flood incidents since June 1 in Maharashtra; 17 NDRF...

Mumbai updates: 102 lives lost in rain and flood incidents since June 1 in Maharashtra; 17 NDRF...

Patna: German Shepherd detained under Excise law

Patna: German Shepherd detained under Excise law