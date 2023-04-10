 UP: Boy assaults female student on medical college campus in Moradabad; probe initiated after video surfaces
UP: Boy assaults female student on medical college campus in Moradabad; probe initiated after video surfaces

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Several netizens who saw the video on Twitter tagged the official account of the Moradabad Police | Twitter

Lucknow: In a disturbing video that went viral on social media, a student from a medical college based in Moradabad is seen thrashing a female medico on campus repeatedly.

The two were seen seated on campus grounds when the boy suddenly gets up and begins to slap the girl while she tries to defend herself. The incident was witnessed by several students and one of them even tries to stop the boy.

Several netizens who saw the video on Twitter tagged the official account of Moradabad Police, to which they responded with, 'Investigation of the matter and a necessary probe has been initiated by the station in-charge in Pakwara.'

This is not the first time that harrowing incidents of student abuse have emerged from medical colleges. Earlier this year, in February, a female postgraduate medical student died by suicide at MGM Hospital in Telangana.

The girl was being allegedly harassed by a senior male student who was later charged with Abedment to Suicide, Harassment under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Anti-Ragging Act.

