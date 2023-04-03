Bhopal: Medical student duped of Rs 99,500

Representative Image/Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have registered a case against an unidentified cyber fraudster for duping a 21-year-old woman of Rs 99,500, police said on Monday.

According to Kolar police station house officer Jai Singh, complainant Anam Ul Haq, 21, is a student at a private medical college in Bhopal. She approached the police on Sunday, stating that she came across an advertisement on an online platform in December 2022, where a tablet had been put up for sale.

She got in touch with the person who identified himself as an army official. He fixed the deal to sell the tablet for Rs 99,500. Haq agreed, after which the man demanded the payment in advance.

Haq transferred the amount into his bank account. After this, she tried getting in touch with the man, but his phone was switched off. When her consistent efforts to establish contact with the man failed, she approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused.