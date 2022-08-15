e-Paper Get App

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2022 counselling process has been postponed for the time being.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
OJEE 2022 Counselling Process Postponed, read more here |

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 counselling process has been postponed for the time being. The schedule for OJEE 2022 counselling will be released in due course.

“Keeping in view the fact that the process of approval and affiliation of technical/professional institutes of the state by AICTE and University have not been completed and the results of some Universities / Councils / Boards have not been declared, the OJEE process of counselling is being deferred for the time being”, the official notification stated.

“ Candidates, who have secured ranks in the JEE (Main) – 2022 and/or OJEE – 2022 and are interested to take admission in technical/professional institutes (Govt. / Private) of the state, may participate in the OJEE counselling as and when it starts," it added.

Previously, the exam conducting authority extended the OJEE 2022 application deadline for the Second and Special OJEE 2022 examinations until August 14. The deadline for OJEE 2022 fee payment has been extended to August 16. (10 PM).

Counseling for OJEE 2022

  • ojee.nic.in is the official website.

  • Complete the registration process by providing the necessary information for the counselling rounds.

  • Then select the qualifying exam and pay the counselling charge.

  • Choose your chosen institutes, courses, and specialisations and save your choices.

  • Based on the preferences and merit list, a seat allotment list will be published on the official website.

article-image

