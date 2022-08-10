OJEE 2022: Counselling detained as round 2 registration date extended |

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Round 2 registrations are extended till August 14, 2022. As a result, OJEE Counselling 2022 which was supposed to begin today, August 10, is likely to be delayed. However, no official notice announcing the OJEE Counselling delay is released as of now. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website-- ojee.nic.in for the latest updates.

OJEE Round 2 registrations were initially supposed to end on August 7, 2022 but an official notification was released announcing the OJEE Round 2 extended registration deadline. The official notification released on the website states: " 2nd / Special OJEE, 2022, which was originally notified as 07.08.2022, is hereby extended up to 14.08.2022 and last date for fee payment up to 16.08.2022 (10.00 PM). There will be no further extension of these dates."

OJEE 2022 result was declared on July 27, 2022 and more tha 47,500 candidates were allotted ranks on the basis of their performance. Candidates can take admission to B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (B.Sc.), MBA , MCA, B. Pharm and M. Pharm courses offered by colleges in Odisha via OJEE Counselling 2022.

OJEE registration window for the special second round started on August 1, 2022. The results of the 2nd OJEE will be used for allotment only for the vacant seats left over after 1st phase of counseling.

Candidates, who have appeared and have ranked in JEE Main 2022 (for B.TECH) or OJEE 2022 (for other courses), are not required to appear the 2nd / Special OJEE.

Read Also OJEE 2022 Results out; counselling to begin from this date