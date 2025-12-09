 Odisha: Thousands Of Primary School Teachers Protest Outside State Assembly For Pay Hike & Service Benefits
Thousands of Odisha primary school teachers are protesting outside the state Assembly demanding a pay hike, upgradation to level-2 posts, and regular service benefits including pension. They seek a salary of Rs 35,400 with Rs 4,200 grade pay, much higher than the current Rs 2,200. The strike has disrupted schools. The government urges dialogue, while cooks also demand higher pay.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Odisha: Thousands Of Primary School Teachers Protest Outside State Assembly For Pay Hike & Service Benefits | File Pic (Representative pic)

Bhubaneswar: Thousands of primary school teachers of Odisha have been staging a protest in front of the state Assembly, which is in session, demanding fulfilment of their demands including pay hike.

They demanded upgradation of teacher posts to level-2 and provision of salary at Rs 35,400 with Rs 4,200 grade pay, and grant of regular service benefits along with pension.

The teachers from different parts of the state, under the banner of 'Prathamika Shikshyak Mahasangha', gathered here on Friday, and staged day and night protests before the assembly building.

Due to the protest of teachers, functioning of primary schools across the state has been affected.

The protesting teachers said that several other states in India have been paying salaries starting from Rs 35,400 or above with a grade pay of Rs 4,200 to primary teachers. However, Odisha remains at the bottom with just Rs 2,200 as grade pay.

Ranjan Das, convenor of the teachers' association, threatened to intensify the protest, if the government does not fulfil their demands by December 10.

Opposition members Goutam Buddha Das (BJD) and Pabitra Saunta (Congress) raised the issues of the primary teachers in the assembly during zero hour.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said the government is always ready to hold discussions with the agitating teachers to resolve their issues.

"It is not possible to fulfil all their demands in one day. Let them come to the table for discussion. We will definitely give importance to their demands," he said.

The minister appealed to the teachers to withdraw their strike and join duty for the interest of students.

Meanwhile, cooks engaged in the schools also demonstrated at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg seeking a hike in their remuneration to Rs 13,860 per month.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

