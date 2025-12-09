COHSEM Manipur Board Releases Class 10, 12 Time Table 2026 At cohsem.nic.in; Download Full Schedule Here

COHSEM Manipur Class 10, 12 Time Table 2026: The Manipur Board Class 10 and 12 Time Table 2026 has been made available by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM). You can visit the official website, cohsem.nic.in for the Higher Secondary School Examination (Class 12) announcement. The HSLC Date Sheet and HSE Date Sheet 2026 are now available for download by students who plan to take the upcoming board test in 2026. Important information like subject-specific exam dates, exam times, and crucial exam day instructions for students are included in the COHSEM Exam Routine 2026.

Direct link for official notification

Direct link for class XI examination, 2026

Direct link for class XII higher secondary examination, 2026

COHSEM Manipur Class 10, 12 Time Table 2026: Important dates

Theory exams: February 17 to March 20, 2026

Practical exams: January 2 to January 31, 2026

COHSEM Manipur Class 10, 12 Time Table 2026: Exam schedule

17 Feb 2026 (Tue): English

19 Feb 2026 (Thu): MIL (Kom/Manipur/Mao La/Bengali/Hindi/Hmar/Mizo/Nepali/Paite/Vaiphei/Zou/Raugmei/Tangkhul/Thadou-Kuki/Gangte) or Alternative English

21 Feb 2026 (Sat): Human Ecology & Family Sciences, Statistics

24 Feb 2026 (Tue): Education, Chemistry, Business Studies

26 Feb 2026 (Thu): Fine Arts, Health & Physical Education

28 Feb 2026 (Sat): Political Science, Physics, Accountancy

2 Mar 2026 (Mon): Engineering Drawing, Sociology

9 Mar 2026 (Mon): Mathematics

12 Mar 2026 (Thu): History, Biology

14 Mar 2026 (Sat): Geography, Geology

16 Mar 2026 (Sat): Philosophy, Computer Science, Music, Thang Ta

18 Mar 2026 (Mon): Economics, Anthropology, Psychology

20 Mar 2026 (Wed): Elective Languages (Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English)

COHSEM Manipur Class 10, 12 Time Table 2026: Steps to download exam timetable

Step 1: Visit cohsem.nic.in, the official website of COHSEM.

Step 2: From the menu bar, select the "notice" tab.

Step 3: Review the most recent alerts. Every notification that has a "NEW" symbol at the end is one that the board has just released.

Step 4: Look for and select the exam schedule.

Step 5: Download the exam procedure by using the PDF downward arrow indicator.

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.