Odisha Govt Announces Free Bus Travel For NEET-UG Re-Exam Candidates; Over 56,983 Students To Benefit Across 134 Centres

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday announced free bus travel for all candidates appearing in the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21, an official said.
Government announces free bus travel
In a letter to the chairman-cum-managing director of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), the government said that following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, it has decided to provide free bus travel for NEET aspirants.
The move aims to reduce the risk of heatstroke, support economically weaker students and ensure fair access to examination centres during the summer season, the letter said.
Travel facility details
Candidates appearing for the exam can travel free of cost on government buses on producing their valid admit cards.
The facility will cover travel to all 134 examination centres across the state and is expected to benefit around 56,983 candidates, it said.
Other states follow suit
Earlier, the governments of Delhi and Uttarakhand had also announced free travel in state-run buses for NEET-UG candidates.
Exam background and cancellation
The NEET-UG 2026 examination was originally conducted on May 3 but was subsequently cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following allegations of irregularities. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the matter.
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