NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Introduces Student-Friendly Changes With Extra Rough-Work Pages And Extended Time

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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced student-friendly measures for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026, scheduled for June 21, 2026. The changes aim to improve the examination experience for candidates while ensuring fairness, transparency, and security.

According to an official notice issued on June 12, 2026, the NTA has revised the exam process and question paper design based on feedback from aspirants over the years.

Direct Link To Check Official Notice

NEET UG 2026 Exam Duration Extended

The NEET UG 2026 examination will now be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM, providing a total duration of 195 minutes. The extended schedule includes time for mandatory formalities such as attendance verification, signatures, and invigilation procedures, ensuring candidates have the full time intended to attempt the question paper.

More Space for Rough Work

Candidates will now receive four rough-work pages instead of two, allowing additional space for calculations, diagrams, and other workings during the examination.

Revised Question Paper Layout for Better Convenience

Two rough-work pages will be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while the remaining two pages will be available at the end. The change was made following feedback from left-handed students who found the previous arrangement less convenient. This format applies to both English and regional language versions of the question paper.

Objective Behind the Changes

The NTA emphasised that even minor improvements in examination design can significantly enhance candidate experience. The new measures aim to make the process more comfortable without compromising examination integrity.

Instructions for Candidates

Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination should carefully read all instructions on their admit cards and in the information bulletin, and cooperate with examination authorities and invigilators.

NEET UG 2026: Key Changes at a Glance

Examination Date: June 21, 2026

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Total Duration: 195 minutes

Rough-Work Pages: Increased from 2 to 4

Rough-Work Placement: 2 pages at the beginning, 2 pages at the end

Purpose of Changes: Improve candidate convenience and examination experience

Benefit for Candidates: Additional time for exam formalities and more space for calculations

Special Consideration: Revised rough-work page placement for left-handed candidates

Question Paper Format: Changes implemented in both English and regional language versions

Old vs New: NEET UG 2026 Changes at a Glance

Exam Duration

Earlier: Shorter window

Now: Extended to 195 minutes (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM), including mandatory procedures.

Rough-Work Pages

Earlier: 2 pages.

Now: 4 pages for calculations, diagrams, and other workings.

Placement of Rough-Work Pages

Earlier: Both pages at the end of the booklet.

Now: 2 pages at the beginning (after instructions) and 2 pages at the end.

Benefit to Candidates

Earlier: Limited rough-work space and less flexibility.

Now: More writing space, improved convenience, especially for left-handed students.

Purpose of Changes

Earlier: Standard examination format.

Now: A student-friendly and comfortable process while maintaining fairness and security.