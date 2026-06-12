NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Scribe Registration Window Closes Today; PwD/PwBD Candidates Must Submit Details By 11:50 PM

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Scribe Details Portal for eligible Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination today, June 12, at 11:50 PM. Candidates who wish to avail themselves of the scribe facility must complete the registration process through the official NEET UG website before the deadline.

The facility has been introduced ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, 2026. Only candidates eligible for the scribe facility as per NTA guidelines can access the "Register Scribe Details" option on their candidate dashboard.

Direct link to apply

Direct link to check the official notification

The Scribe Details Portal for eligible PwD/PwBD candidates appearing in NEET (UG) 2026 is now open.



Candidates who wish to avail the scribe facility can submit the required details through the official portal.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #NEETUG2026 #ScribeFacility pic.twitter.com/NF1NQUlBqm — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 9, 2026

NEET UG 2026: Important Dates

Portal opens: June 9, 2026

Last date to submit scribe details: June 12, 2026

Closing time: 11:50 PM

NEET UG 2026 re-examination: June 21, 2026

NEET UG 2026: How to Submit Scribe Details

Eligible candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 3: Click on the "Register Scribe Details" option available on the candidate homepage.

Step 4: Select the appropriate scribe option.

Step 5: Enter the required details and submit them.

Step 6: Verify the information before final submission.

Step 7: Check the submitted details through the "View Application Form" section.

The details will also be reflected on the confirmation page after successful submission.

NEET UG 2026: Who Can Use the Facility?

The registration option is available only to PwD/PwBD candidates eligible to avail the scribe facility under the examination guidelines. Once submitted, the scribe information becomes part of the candidate's application record.

NEET UG 2026: Helpdesk

Candidates facing any issues during the registration process may contact the NTA Help Desk:

Helpline: 011-40759000, 011-69227700

Email: neetug2026@nta.ac.in

The NTA has advised candidates not to wait until the last minute and to complete the process well before the portal closes today.

NEET UG 2026: Official Website

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.