Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Appoints 14 Vice-Chancellors, Ending Long-Vacancy Crisis Amid Political Criticism

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati | X @DrHariBabuK

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development, the Governor of Odisha and the Chancellor of state public universities, Hari Babu Kambhampati, on Monday announced the appointments of Vice Chancellors for 14 universities across the state.​

In exercise of powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (1) of Section 6 of the Odisha Universities Act, 1989, and the proviso to Section 8 of the Odia University Act, 2017 (in respect of Odia University), new Vice-Chancellors have been appointed for 14 universities.​

The universities include Utkal University, Fakir Mohan University, Ravenshaw University, Dharanidhar University, Gangadhar Meher University, Khallikote University, Madhusudan Law University, Maa Manikeshwari University, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Rama Devi Women's University, Rajendra University, Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, Vikram Dev University, and Odia University.​

As per the press release issued by Odisha Lok Bhawan, Prof. Chandi Prasad Nanda will take charge, while Prof. Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra has been appointed at Ravenshaw University and Prof. Santosh Kumar Tripathy at Fakir Mohan University.​

“As Chancellor, I am pleased to appoint the Vice Chancellors of Utkal University, Ravenshaw University, and Fakir Mohan University. These distinguished academicians bring extensive experience, vision, and a steadfast commitment to excellence,” said Governor Kambhampati on his X handle.​

“I am confident that, under their leadership, these premier institutions will reach new heights in research, innovation, and academic excellence, while nurturing the aspirations of our youth. I extend my best wishes to the new Vice Chancellors as they assume this vital responsibility of shaping the future of higher education in Odisha,” he further added.​

Following the appointment of VCs to the vacant posts in all 14 universities, Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj expressed his gratitude to Governor Kambhampati. Calling the decision very significant, the minister also congratulated the newly appointed VCs, saying that, under their leadership and guidance, the respective public universities will achieve new milestones in education.​

“This decision is highly significant for the higher education system of the state. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed Vice-Chancellors. I am confident that, with their experience, expertise, vision, competence, and guidance, these institutions will achieve new milestones in education. I wish you all a successful tenure and a bright future for the students,” said Suraj.​

The state government has been under fire, with opposition parties repeatedly targeting it over vacant Vice-Chancellor posts in 14 of the state’s 17 public universities.​

On Monday, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) strongly criticised the BJP-led State Government over the continuing crisis of vacant Vice-Chancellor and teaching positions in various universities across the State.​

The opposition BJD alleged that the Higher Education Department in the State has virtually become paralysed, stating that out of 17 universities, 14 do not have permanent VCs, while a majority of teaching posts are also lying vacant.​

That regional party has also warned that if the Vice-Chancellor posts are not filled by the last week of this month, Biju Yuva and Chhatra Janata Dal, the student and youth wing of BJD, would launch a statewide protest.​

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)