NVS Class 6 Registration Starts Today At navodaya.gov.in; Check Details Here

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started with its Class 6 registration for the year 2024-25 today, i.e June 20. Students who are eligible to apply for the Jawaharlal Nehru Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) can go to the official website at navodaya.gov.in. The application closes on August 10.

JNVST 2024 exam is scheduled for two phases. The first exam is on November 4, 2023 at 11.30 AM. The test centers are across India - Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim, as well as the districts of Dibang Valley and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. Along with this there are some more centers where tests will be conducted.

Documents required for Class 6 registration 2024:

Certificate verified by the headmaster mentioning the details of candidate in the prescribed format

Photograph

Signature of parent

Signature of candidate

Aadhaar details or residence certificate issued by competent Government authority.

Steps to register for class 6:

1. Visit the official website— navodaya.gov.in.

2. On the homepage click on the ‘NVS class VI registration’ link.

3. Complete the registration process.

4. Fill up the JNVST application form, pay the application fees and submit.

5.Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of it for further use.

Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh such as Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh, Darjeeling of West Bengal, and Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh will also be conducting these examinations.

The second test will be conducted on January 20 at 11:30 am in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley, Tawang), Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Shimla), Jammu and Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II, Samba and Udhampur) Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal (except Darjeeling), Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry