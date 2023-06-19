Uttarakhand: BTech Counselling Registration Begins At uktech.ac.in

Representative image | Representative image

Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University has started with Uttarakhand BTech 2023 counselling registration process. The eligible candidates can now register for the BTech counselling through the official website of UTUK. This is available at uktech.ac.in.

The website for counselling registration 2023 will be accessible for choice filling till June 24. The first round of seat allotment result for Uttarakhand BTech will be released on June 28.

Important dates for Uttarakhand BTech Counselling 2023:

Phase 1- Uttarakhand Counselling

Online choice filling June 19, 2023

Last date of choice filling June 24, 2023

Allotment of seats June 28, 2023

Reporting at the allotted institute July 1 - July 5, 2023

Phase 2- Uttarakhand BTech Counselling

Start of choice filling July 6, 2023

Last date of choice filling July 8, 2023

Uttarakhand BTech seat allotment July 13, 2023

Reporting at allotted institute July 16 - July 18, 2023

Phase 3- Uttarakhand BTech Counselling

Start of choice filling July 19, 2023

Last date of choice filling July 20, 2023

Allotment of seats July 25, 2023

Reporting at allotted institute July 28 - July 30, 2023