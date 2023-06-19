Uttarakhand: BTech Counselling Registration Begins At uktech.ac.in

Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University has started with Uttarakhand BTech 2023 counselling registration process. The eligible candidates can now register for the BTech counselling through the official website of UTUK. This is available at uktech.ac.in.
The website for counselling registration 2023 will be accessible for choice filling till June 24. The first round of seat allotment result for Uttarakhand BTech will be released on June 28.
Important dates for Uttarakhand BTech Counselling 2023:
Phase 1- Uttarakhand Counselling
Online choice filling June 19, 2023
Last date of choice filling June 24, 2023
Allotment of seats June 28, 2023
Reporting at the allotted institute July 1 - July 5, 2023
Phase 2- Uttarakhand BTech Counselling
Start of choice filling July 6, 2023
Last date of choice filling July 8, 2023
Uttarakhand BTech seat allotment July 13, 2023
Reporting at allotted institute July 16 - July 18, 2023
Phase 3- Uttarakhand BTech Counselling
Start of choice filling July 19, 2023
Last date of choice filling July 20, 2023
Allotment of seats July 25, 2023
Reporting at allotted institute July 28 - July 30, 2023
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)