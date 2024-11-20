NVS Class 9 and 11 Lateral Entry Admission 2025 Registration Deadline Extended to November 26

Representational Pic | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) class 9 and class 11 LEST 2025 application deadline has been extended to 26 November 2024. Eligible candidates must complete their application today via the official NVS website: navodaya.gov.in. Earlier the application deadline was set at 19 November, 2024.

The NVS Selection Test for admissions to Classes 9 and 11 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) is scheduled for February 8, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The test will consist of three sections with objective-type questions.

Steps to register for NVS admission 2025

1. Visit the official NVS website: navodaya.gov.in.

2. Go to the Admissions section and click on the NVS Admission 2025 link.

3. Read the instructions carefully and register by providing necessary details.

4. Fill out the application form and upload required documents.

5. Pay the application fee (if applicable) through the available payment options.

6. Review and submit the form.

7. Download and print the confirmation or admit card for future reference.

Doucments required

For NVS Admission 2025, the documents typically required for registration include:

1. Birth Certificate (or Age Proof)

2. Address Proof (e.g., Aadhaar card)

3. Category/Caste Certificate (if applicable)

4. Recent Passport-size Photograph

5. School Leaving Certificate (if applicable)

6. Previous Class Marksheet

7. Aadhaar Card

8. Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Make sure to check the official NVS website for the most current requirements.