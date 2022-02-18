NTSE stage-2 result to release today at 5 pm; here's how to check

The results for the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) Stage-2 2021 will be announced today February 18, 2022, at 5 p.m., according to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The results will be available on the NCERT website, ncert.nic.in.

On October 24, 68 centres around the country conducted the National Talent Search Examination Stage-II exam.

At 5 p.m., the final NTSE stage-2 result will be released on the NCERT website.

Here's how to check the result:

1) Go to the official website of NCERT — ncert.nic.in.

2) Click on the link for ‘NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021’

3)Fill in the necessary login details and submit.

4) Result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Save the result page for future reference.

