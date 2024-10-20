NTPC Recruitment 2024: 50 Junior Executive Vacancies Available, Apply By October 28

File

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)Limited is accepting online applications for JThe National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited is now accepting online applications for Junior Executive positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at careers.ntpc.co.in until October 28.

NTPC Junior Executive Recruitment 2024: Key Details

Position: Junior Executives (Biomass)

Number of Vacancies: 50

Contract Duration: One year, with the possibility of extension based on performance and organizational needs

Eligibility Criteria

Qualification: Candidates must hold a BSc degree in Agriculture Science from a recognized university, college, board, or institute. Responsibilities will include managing and utilizing waste and biomass, exploring alternative uses, and promoting biomass awareness among farmers and the public.

Benefits

Company-provided accommodation or HRA, along with medical facilities for the candidate, spouse, two children, and dependent parents.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates should have obtained a minimum of 40% marks in their graduation. There is no minimum marks requirement for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, who can apply with just passing marks.

The cut-off date for age limits and educational qualifications is the application deadline (October 28).

The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates, and 10 years for PwBD candidates. Age relaxation for Ex-Servicemen follows government guidelines.

NTPC may conduct an online screening test for candidate selection and reserves the right to adjust the number of vacancies.

Selected Junior Executives will be assigned to fieldwork at various NTPC stations, projects, joint ventures, subsidiaries, or offices as needed by the organization.