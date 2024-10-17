 NTET Registration 2024 Deadline Extended To October 22
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTET Registration 2024 Deadline Extended To October 22

NTET Registration 2024 Deadline Extended To October 22

Applications can be submitted online via the official NTA websites at ntet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NTET.

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension for the registration date of the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2024. Candidates now have until October 22, 2024, to apply for the NTET for the Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy 2024. Applications can be submitted online via the official NTA websites at ntet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NTET.

The final date for fee transactions is October 23, 2024. Additionally, the correction window for applications will be open from October 24 to October 25, 2024.

How to register for NTET 2024?

Visit the official website of NTET at ntet.ntaonline.in.

FPJ Shorts
J&K: Several CRPF Jawans Injured As Their Vehicle Falls Into Canal In Pakherpora, Budgam; Visuals Surface
J&K: Several CRPF Jawans Injured As Their Vehicle Falls Into Canal In Pakherpora, Budgam; Visuals Surface
Bajaj Auto Share Nose Dive 12% After Net Profit Decreases By 31.4% In Q2 FY25
Bajaj Auto Share Nose Dive 12% After Net Profit Decreases By 31.4% In Q2 FY25
'Pehle Log Momo Bulate Thhe, Phir Corona Mein Upgrade Hogaye': Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang On Facing Racial Discrimination
'Pehle Log Momo Bulate Thhe, Phir Corona Mein Upgrade Hogaye': Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang On Facing Racial Discrimination
'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31
'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31

Find and click on the NTET 2024 registration link.

Create an account and register by providing personal details.

Fill the application form by adding the required information.

Upload necessary documents, including ID, certificates, and photos.

Pay the application fee online.

Check all details for accuracy and submit.

Download and print the confirmation page.

Ensure that you register before the deadline on October 22, 2024

Read Also
NTET 2024: Online Applications Now Open For Ayurveda, Siddha, & Unani Graduates, Check Details
article-image

Application fees

For candidates belonging to the general category the application fee is Rs4000, Rs3500 for general-EWS/ OBC-(NCL) category candidates, and for SC/ST/PwD/ Third Gender candidates the fees is Rs3000.

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will have a duration of 120 minutes. It will consist of 100 questions, with a maximum score of 100 marks. The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi.

Read Also
UGC NET 2024 Result To Be OUT Tomorrow, NTA Confirms
article-image

Validity of the NTET

The validity of the Teachers’ Eligibility Certificate will be ten years from the date of qualifying the National Teachers’ Eligibility Test for the Indian System of Medicine/Homoeopathy. Individuals who do not enter the teaching profession within this ten-year period, or who experience a break of ten years or more in their teaching career, will be required to requalify by taking the National Teachers’ Eligibility Test for the Indian System of Medicine/Homoeopathy in order to join or rejoin the teaching profession.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NTET Registration 2024 Deadline Extended To October 22

NTET Registration 2024 Deadline Extended To October 22

VIDEO: Police Arrests Over 150 College Students In Pakistan Over Alleged Rape Of A First Year...

VIDEO: Police Arrests Over 150 College Students In Pakistan Over Alleged Rape Of A First Year...

ICSI CSEET January 2025 Online Registration Started; Check Eligibility, Fee & More Details

ICSI CSEET January 2025 Online Registration Started; Check Eligibility, Fee & More Details

Latest PSTET December 2024 Notification Out At pstet.pseb.ac.in: Check Eligibility, Important Dates

Latest PSTET December 2024 Notification Out At pstet.pseb.ac.in: Check Eligibility, Important Dates

RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024: Registration For 241 Posts To Start From October 21, Check...

RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024: Registration For 241 Posts To Start From October 21, Check...