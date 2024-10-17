NTET Registration 2024 Deadline Extended To October 22

Representative Image | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension for the registration date of the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2024. Candidates now have until October 22, 2024, to apply for the NTET for the Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy 2024. Applications can be submitted online via the official NTA websites at ntet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NTET.

The final date for fee transactions is October 23, 2024. Additionally, the correction window for applications will be open from October 24 to October 25, 2024.

How to register for NTET 2024?

Visit the official website of NTET at ntet.ntaonline.in.

Find and click on the NTET 2024 registration link.

Create an account and register by providing personal details.

Fill the application form by adding the required information.

Upload necessary documents, including ID, certificates, and photos.

Pay the application fee online.

Check all details for accuracy and submit.

Download and print the confirmation page.

Ensure that you register before the deadline on October 22, 2024

Application fees

For candidates belonging to the general category the application fee is Rs4000, Rs3500 for general-EWS/ OBC-(NCL) category candidates, and for SC/ST/PwD/ Third Gender candidates the fees is Rs3000.

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will have a duration of 120 minutes. It will consist of 100 questions, with a maximum score of 100 marks. The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi.

Read Also UGC NET 2024 Result To Be OUT Tomorrow, NTA Confirms

Validity of the NTET

The validity of the Teachers’ Eligibility Certificate will be ten years from the date of qualifying the National Teachers’ Eligibility Test for the Indian System of Medicine/Homoeopathy. Individuals who do not enter the teaching profession within this ten-year period, or who experience a break of ten years or more in their teaching career, will be required to requalify by taking the National Teachers’ Eligibility Test for the Indian System of Medicine/Homoeopathy in order to join or rejoin the teaching profession.