UGC NET 2024 Result To Be OUT Tomorrow, NTA Confirms

UGC NET 2024 |

The UGC NET June 2024 results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by tomorrow, October 18. The result date was confirmed by NTA on their official X account. Candidates can check their result through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.



Computer-based testing (CBT) was used nationwide from August 21 to September 4 for the UGC NET June 2024 exam. This was followed by the cancellation of the June exam owing to purported paper leaks. On October 12, the final answer key for the exam that was retaken was made available.

NTA will declare the Result of UGC NET June 2024 by 18th october 2024. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) October 17, 2024

Marking scheme



According to the most recent information, each question in the UGC NET exam is worth two marks. Candidates will receive two marks for each correct answer, with no penalty for incorrect responses. Questions that are left unanswered, not attempted, or marked for review will not receive a grade. Candidates must select one choice as the right answer to each question.



Qualifying marks



To be eligible for the UGC NET exam, applicants must achieve more than 40% of the total marks in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Eligibility for the UGC NET 2024 depends on attaining the required cut-off marks.

How to Check UGC NET Result 2024

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the "UGC NET Result 2024" link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth on the new page that appears.

The UGC NET Result 2024 will be displayed on your screen.