 UGC NET 2024 Result To Be OUT Tomorrow, NTA Confirms
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC NET 2024 Result To Be OUT Tomorrow, NTA Confirms

UGC NET 2024 Result To Be OUT Tomorrow, NTA Confirms

Computer-based testing (CBT) was used nationwide from August 21 to September 4 for the UGC NET June 2024 exam.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
UGC NET 2024 |

The UGC NET June 2024 results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by tomorrow, October 18. The result date was confirmed by NTA on their official X account. Candidates can check their result through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Computer-based testing (CBT) was used nationwide from August 21 to September 4 for the UGC NET June 2024 exam. This was followed by the cancellation of the June exam owing to purported paper leaks. On October 12, the final answer key for the exam that was retaken was made available.

Marking scheme

According to the most recent information, each question in the UGC NET exam is worth two marks. Candidates will receive two marks for each correct answer, with no penalty for incorrect responses. Questions that are left unanswered, not attempted, or marked for review will not receive a grade. Candidates must select one choice as the right answer to each question.

Qualifying marks

To be eligible for the UGC NET exam, applicants must achieve more than 40% of the total marks in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Eligibility for the UGC NET 2024 depends on attaining the required cut-off marks.

How to Check UGC NET Result 2024

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

FPJ Shorts
Bajaj Auto Share Nose Dive 12% After Net Profit Decreases By 31.4% In Q2 FY25
Bajaj Auto Share Nose Dive 12% After Net Profit Decreases By 31.4% In Q2 FY25
'Pehle Log Momo Bulate Thhe, Phir Corona Mein Upgrade Hogaye': Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang On Facing Racial Discrimination
'Pehle Log Momo Bulate Thhe, Phir Corona Mein Upgrade Hogaye': Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang On Facing Racial Discrimination
'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31
'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31
Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian
Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the "UGC NET Result 2024" link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth on the new page that appears.

The UGC NET Result 2024 will be displayed on your screen.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Police Arrests Over 150 College Students In Pakistan Over Alleged Rape Of A First Year...

VIDEO: Police Arrests Over 150 College Students In Pakistan Over Alleged Rape Of A First Year...

ICSI CSEET January 2025 Online Registration Started; Check Eligibility, Fee & More Details

ICSI CSEET January 2025 Online Registration Started; Check Eligibility, Fee & More Details

Latest PSTET December 2024 Notification Out At pstet.pseb.ac.in: Check Eligibility, Important Dates

Latest PSTET December 2024 Notification Out At pstet.pseb.ac.in: Check Eligibility, Important Dates

RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024: Registration For 241 Posts To Start From October 21, Check...

RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024: Registration For 241 Posts To Start From October 21, Check...

UGC NET 2024 Result To Be OUT Tomorrow, NTA Confirms

UGC NET 2024 Result To Be OUT Tomorrow, NTA Confirms