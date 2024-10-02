NTET 2024: Online Applications Now Open For Ayurveda, Siddha, & Unani Graduates, Check Details

Representational Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened online applications for the National Teachers Entrance Test (NTET) 2024, aimed at postgraduates of Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy who wish to pursue a teaching career.

Interested and eligible candidates can find detailed information on the official NTA website. The last date to submit the application form is October 14, 2024, while the deadline for fee payment via Credit/Debit/Net Banking/UPI is October 15, 2024.

Candidates will have the opportunity to correct any discrepancies in their application forms on October 16-17, 2024. Those interested in applying can review the information bulletin and complete their applications online at exams.nta.ac.in.

The National Teachers' Eligibility Test will be conducted for the Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani disciplines of the Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy, targeting postgraduates who aspire to enter the teaching profession.

To be eligible for the test, candidates must hold a postgraduate degree in a discipline recognized by the respective Commissions or the former Central Council for Indian System of Medicine/Central Council of Homoeopathy.

This marks the first time the National Testing Agency will conduct the NTET for postgraduates on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH, with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

Additional information regarding eligibility, exam structure, exam centers, fees, and application procedures can be found in the information bulletin.