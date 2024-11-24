NTET 2024 Answer Key Out; Candidates Can File Objections Before November 25

Representative Image | Pexels

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2024 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key and verify their responses by visiting exams.nta.ac.in.

Raising objections

Aspirants who wish to challenge the answer key can do so until 11 PM on November 25. To raise an objection, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200. The objection fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

The computer-based NTET exam, conducted by NTA on November 19, was held for candidates aspiring to become post-graduate teachers in medicine and homoeopathy. The window for submitting objections is open from November 23 to November 25, with the payment deadline set for 11 PM on November 25.

Steps to check the NTET 2024 answer key

Here are the steps to check the NTET 2024 answer key:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the official NTET portal, exams.nta.ac.in

2. Locate the Answer Key Link: On the homepage, look for the section or tab labeled “Answer Key” under the latest updates or announcements.

3. Select the Relevant Paper/Set: Choose the appropriate paper (Paper 1 or Paper 2) for which you want to check the answer key.

4. Download the Answer Key: Click on the link to open or download the answer key, usually available in PDF format.

5. Compare Your Answers: Open the downloaded file and carefully compare your answers with those listed in the answer key.

6. Raise Objections (if applicable): If you find any discrepancies or incorrect answers, follow the instructions on the website to submit your objections.

Be sure to check the portal regularly for any updates, including the release of the final answer key.