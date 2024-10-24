 NTET 2024: Application Correction Facility Starts Today; Check Key Details Here
NTET 2024: Application Correction Facility Starts Today; Check Key Details Here

Up until tomorrow, October 25, 2024, eligible candidates can edit their forms at exams.nta.ac.in.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
NTET 2024 | Representative image

The National Teachers Entrance Test (NTET) 2024 application correction window has opened today, October 24, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Up until tomorrow, October 25, 2024, eligible candidates can edit their forms at exams.nta.ac.in.

Candidates can change details including personal information, exam locations, and academic credentials during the rectification window, which will be open until the deadline.

How to make corrections?


-Check out the official exams.nta.ac.in/NTET website.
-Click the NTET 2024 application rectification link on the front page.
-Enter your login information and hit "Submit."
-Make the required adjustments and submit.
-Print off a copy for your records.

When completing the online application form for NTET 2024, candidates must choose four cities. Candidates will be assigned to the exam centre based on the city preference provided on their application form. However, notwithstanding their initial choice, the candidate may be allocated to a different city for administrative and logistical reasons.

Eligibility criteria

The candidate who passes the National Teachers' Eligibility Test (NTET) with at least 50% will be deemed competent for either homoeopathy or the Indian System of Medicine (ISM).

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Schedule Out For Stray Vacancy Round, Registration Ending...
Exam pattern

The test will take 120 minutes and be administered in CBT format. The maximum score will be 100, and there will be 100 questions. Either Hindi or English will be used for the question paper.

The eligibility of teachers will last for ten years after they pass the National Teachers' Eligibility Test for the Indian System of Medicine/Homoeopathy. If they do not join the teaching profession within ten years or take a ten-year or longer break, they will need to retake the test in order to become practice the profession.

