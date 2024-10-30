NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Registration Deadline Extended

Representative Image | File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of application forms for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2024 semester exam. Now candidates will be able to register till November 4, 2024 on the official website (exam.nta.ac.in/swayam).

According to the notice, "Candidates may make corrections in the details furnished by them in their application form online through the correction window at https://exams.nta.ac.in/swayam, when the correction/edit window is live."

SWAYAM, an initiative by the Government of India, aims to narrow the digital divide for students who have yet to benefit from the digital revolution and have not integrated into the knowledge economy. The certification exams for the SWAYAM July 2024 semester will take place over two shifts: Shift 1 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and Shift 2 from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Exam schedule and details

According to the previously established timetable, the SWAYAM July 2024 exams are scheduled for December 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2024. Each shift will last for 180 minutes. This exam will facilitate admission to 525 distinct courses. Some subjects will be assessed through a Computer-Based Test (CBT), while others will use a hybrid format, incorporating both CBT and traditional pen-and-paper methods. Candidates must achieve a minimum of 40% in both the term-end written exam administered by the NTA and in the internal assessment to qualify for a certificate and credit transfer.

Read Also NTA SWAYAM 2024 July Semester Registration Now Open, Apply by October 31

How to apply?

To apply for SWAYAM, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official SWAYAM website at swayam.gov.in.

2. Click on the "Register" option to create a new account.

3. Log in to your account using your registered credentials.

4. Browse through the available courses and select the desired one.

5. Click the "Enroll" button for the selected course.

6. Follow additional prompts to complete your application.

7. Complete the payment process if applicable.

8. Check your email for a confirmation regarding your enrollment.