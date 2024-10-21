NTA SWAYAM January 2025: Datesheet Announced; Exams To Start From May

Representative Image | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the exam dates for the January 2025 session of the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). According to the released schedule, the SWAYAM January 2025 examinations will take place on May 17, 18, 24, and 25. Candidates can download the detailed exam schedule by visiting the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

Read Also NTA SWAYAM 2024 July Semester Registration Now Open, Apply by October 31

NTA official notice

In an official notice, the NTA confirmed its role in conducting nationwide examinations for a variety of courses under the SWAYAM initiative for the upcoming semester. The notice states, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting examinations for the courses to be offered under SWAYAM for the January 2025 semester.”

Application process

In addition, the application process for the January session was held in July. NTA has also initiated the registration for the SWAYAM July 2024 semester exam, which began on October 21. Eligible candidates can apply for the NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam through the official website at swayam.nta.ac.in. According to the official schedule, the application form submission will remain open until October 31.

Candidates can complete the application process online and pay the required fees through designated banks or payment gateways. The SWAYAM July 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2024. Each exam shift will have a total duration of 180 minutes, and the assessment will cover 525 different courses offered under the SWAYAM framework.