NTA Issues NCET 2024 Admit Card; Download NOW!

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024 admit card has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). On the official website, ncet.samarth.ac.in, candidates who completed the application form can view and download the NCET 2024 admission card.



The candidates will receive a provisional online admit card upon meeting the eligibility requirements. The candidate's eligibility will still be further examined at later stages of the recruiting process, therefore the issuance of this admit card does not automatically imply acceptance of their eligibility, according to the NTA.



How to download admit card?

To download the NCET 2024 admit card, candidates must enter their login information, which includes their date of birth and application number.

-Navigate to ncet.samarth.ac.in, the official website

-Select the NCET 2024 admit card link from the homepage.

-You will be taken to a new page where you may fill in your login

information and proceed to Step 4. It will show your admit card on the screen.

-Download the file and print it out for your records.

Marking Scheme



-Each right answer earns +1 mark.

-There are no negative marks for wrong responses.



NCET 2024

For candidates wishing to be admitted to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in various Central/State Universities and Institutions, like as IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the academic session 2024–25, the NCET 2024 exam is set for June 12, 2024.