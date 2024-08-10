 NTA Declares NCET 2024 Results; Direct Link Inside!
The NTA administered the NCET 2024, on July 10, 2024, in 178 cities and 13 mediums across the nation in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Saturday, August 10, 2024
NTA NCET 2024 Results Declared: The National Testing Agency has released the results for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024. Candidates can check the results by clicking here. The results have been released on the NTA's official website, nta.ac.in or ncet.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA administered the NCET 2024, on July 10, 2024 in 178 cities and 13 mediums across the nation in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM for admission to the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges.

Exam Details

The test took place on July 10, 2024. For the NCET 2024, 40,233 candidates registered this year. Data from biometric registration indicates that about 29,000 applicants took the exam at 292 locations spread across roughly 160 cities in the nation.

On the official website of the NTA, candidates can review the final answer key. The candidates can now access the NCET 2024 answer key in PDF format. Candidates can also directly access the NCET final answer here.

As a guide, candidates can download the NCET final answer key by following the steps listed below.

How Can I View the Final Answer Key?

Step 1: Go to the official NTA website.

Step 2: Navigate to the "latest notifications" section on the homepage.

Step 3: There is a link provided to the final answer key.

Step 4: To access it, click.

Step5: The complete solution guide Now, a PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Examine the information and cross-check the responses.

Step 7: Download and save the solution guide for later use.

The question paper was available in thirteen languages: English, Hindi, and Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, among other regional languages. Candidates were required to attempt 20 out of 23 questions in languages and Teaching Aptitude, and 25 out of 28 questions in domain-specific subjects and the General Test.

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) is currently processing the candidate results for subsequent dissemination to all participating Central and State Universities and Institutions, including Government Colleges, NITs, IITs, and RIEs. It is recommended that candidates inquire about further information directly from the corresponding universities and institutions.

About NCET 2024

For the academic session 2024–2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been tasked with administering the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) to select Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges, in order to grant admission to the 04-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP).

